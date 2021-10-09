ModernGhana logo
09.10.2021

Cape Coast: Over 100 motorbikes impounded in special operation

As part of measures to clamp down on criminals who use motorbikes to commit crimes, the Central Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has impounded over 100 motorbikes in the Cape Coast metropolis.

The special operation, according to the police, forms part of measures to clamp down on activities of criminals following Wednesday’s armed robbery in the metropolis.

The daylight robbery incident at Coronation Junction, a suburb of Cape Coast, saw some four armed robbers who were using two motor bikes shoot and bolt away with the money of a 73-year-old self-employed man.

He had withdrawn the money from a bank and had entered a shop to purchase some building materials.

Speaking in an interview, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Irene Oppong, revealed that the Command had revised its operations and will do everything possible to improve security in the Region.

She indicated the riders arrested would be screened and those who were riding without proper licenses and documents covering their bikes would be processed for court for prosecution.

She said the police was still investigating the Wednesday morning robbery incident and emphasized on the GH¢5,000 bounty placed on information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

She called on the public to cooperate with the police and volunteer information to help check criminals while assuring the them of efforts put in place to provide security in the Central Region.

Meanwhile, the victim who sustained gunshot wounds is still on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital , receiving treatment.

