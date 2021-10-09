Kayayei 'Orange girls' goes back to school

"I was once a head porter ( popularly referred to as Kayayei). I come to Accra from Tamale in the Northern Region every vacation to engage in kayayei business while in my first year of Junior High School. I dropped out of school during the second year of Senior High School because I couldn't endure the stress any longer, so I fully joined the Kayayei business untill I was introduced to the Chief Justice programme by Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP). It gave me hope and really empowered me to go back to school, and UNFPA and PAYDP has been supportive ever since," Sala Abudu, A beneficiary of the Chief Justice programme narrated.

Sala said, after the empowerment and support from the Chief Justice mentorship programme, she is back to school and now offering BSc in Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Ghana Legon.

She noted that she will be in level 200, in the next academic year.

About 150 young girls have benefited from the Chief Justice programme over the past five years since the collaboration with PAYDP and UNFPA.

Originally designed to expose young second cycle students to the judicial system and create awareness on some aspects of the legal profession and proceedings that relate to the administration of justice, UNFPA advocated for the inclusion of Kayayei.

On annual basis, young people from second cycle institutions from selected schools across the country are brought to Accra, specifically the premises of the Supreme Courts to interact with the (a) Chief Justice (b) Members of the Judiciary and (c) Members of the Legal fraternity, and (d) observe court proceedings.

The UNFPA said, "And in the spirit of leaving no one behind, UNFPA advocated for the inclusion of the Kayayei, marginalized head porters in the urban markets to be included in the programme from 2016 referred to as Orange Girls."

According to the UNFPA, it is an avenue to help the Kayeyei girls realize that there are opportunities to pursue their goals irrespective of the challenges and not fall prey to child marriages.

Some Kayayei from Accra, Kumasi and Techiman have benefited from the 'Orange Girls' programme. The programme has mentored and empowered some dropout young girls engaged in Kayayei business to go back to school, whilst others now own businesses after being supported.

As part of the programme, the girls are empowered to own up through sexual health education, life career and coaching to educate their peers in their various communities.

At a two day follow-up interactive session for beneficiaries of the Chief Justice mentoring programme, Bailawu Awudu, a school dropout said, the Chief Justice programme through the implementing partners' (PAYDP & UNFPA), aide, is now into fashion.

She recounted how she's contributing her quota to the development of her peers in society.

"A friend of mine was being forced into child marriage at Techiman and didn't know what to do to avoid it. I encouraged her, and told her she has the right to report to the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU). Initially she was reluctant because she was afraid but after consistent education she finally made a bold decision and was saved. The 'Orange Girls' initiative has impacted hugely on my life and my colleagues.

"I was once engaged in Kayayei together with my mother at Darkuman, here in Accra, but now, through the mentorship programme, I've gone back to school, and currently in JHS 3," Mabel Danwah Leo, a beneficiary said.

Seidu Walisa, also a beneficiary said, she vowed not to return to school but now at the St. Louis College of Education.

"I dropped out due to financial problems so I joined the Kayayei business. I lost hope in education but the mentorship programme, and the help of PAYDP and UNFPA, I'm now at St. Louis College of Education and will be in level 200 next academic year," she stressed.

In a presentation, Kezia Kenneth Azumah, Lawyer and Board Member of FIDA Ghana, spoke on laws on child marriage and Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

She said sexual gender based violence and child marriage is still criminal under the laws of the 1992 Constitution and urge girls to report all forms of sexual gender based violence.

"Sexual gender based violence and child marriage are still criminal under the laws of Ghana and must be reported to the DOVVSU. And also, when the victims are given police report, doctors are not suppose to charge fees to help contribute to the fight against SGBV," she intimated.

In an interview, she further urged law enforcers to prosecute issues of SGBV and child marriage to deter others from perpetrating the act on girls.

The objective of the programme is to provide girls with the opportunity to engage with the Honourable Lady Chief Justice as well as other resource persons who share experiences during the programme, in order for them to obtain further knowledge and build self-worth.

Additionally, the mentoring programme is to motivate the Kayayeis to pursue further education or other endeavours in life.

It is also to provide an avenue for further continuous mentoring for the girls by the female lawyers association as well as other professionals and to build linkages that will support the Orange Girls to stay motivated to pursue new frontiers.

UNFPA’s support for the inclusion of the Kayayei in the CJ Mentoring Programme is being done through the Global programme to end child marriage.

The aim is to use several avenues and innovative approaches to support vulnerable adolescent girls who are at risk or affected by child marriage to prevent or respond to the phenomenon.