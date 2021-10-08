Police to ward off threats ahead of DCE confirmation in Kassena-Nankana West

The Upper East Deputy Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alex Amenyo, says the Police Command is well prepared to ward off any intended threats at the confirmation of the President's nominee at Paga in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

He said the Command had deployed enough Policemen, including the local Police and the 'Conquest Fist' counter-terrorism team from Accra to the Region, with concentration at Paga.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander said, “We have a posture that can ward off threats from any neighbouring country since Paga is a border town. We are in our numbers and our men are fully armed.”

DCOP Amenyo who was in the company of Superintendent Charles Ahiamale, the Paga District Police Commander and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Agyare, the Navrongo District Police Commander, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Paga on the sideline of the confirmation of the Chief Executive for the area.

He noted that their heavy presence at the venue was part of strategies to ensure a peaceful voting process devoid of any disturbances in the District and across the Region.

“It is not every member of the Assembly who will support the nominee; there will be mixed feelings among some. There have been some skirmishes during the voting process in the past, and so we are learning from our experiences,” DCOP Amenyo said.

On the back of past experiences, “We have decided to provide heavy security with support from the Paga District Police Command.

“Our presence here is to maintain law and order so that in case of anything, we can quickly intervene to prevent any breach of the peace,” the Deputy Regional Police Commander added.

The GNA observed that the various Municipal and District Police Commanders across the Region had led their Officers to ensure peace since the confirmation of the Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees.

Even though some nominees had been rejected, the process has so far been peaceful across the Region.

A total of 64 Members of the Assembly were present out of 66 Members to exercise their franchise in the exercise to confirm Mr Gerard Ataogye, the incumbent DCE, who was re-nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Ataogye is expected to poll not less than two-thirds of the total valid votes cast to be confirmed as the Chief Executive for the area for the second time.

