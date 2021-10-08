ModernGhana logo
08.10.2021 Social News

Government patches ‘celebrated pothole’ at Cantonments after viral video

Government patches ‘celebrated pothole’ at Cantonments after viral video
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

It seems state authorities will only know and act on potholes on major roads if such potholes are highlighted in viral videos and their existence celebrated.

A viral video of Citi TV on Thursday, October 7, 2021, compelled authorities to fill up the several months’ old pothole at Cantonments in Accra.

The video featured Citi TV‘s David Kwaku Sakyi and Frema Adunyame hosting a mini ‘birthday’ party to celebrate the endurance of the pothole, which perhaps has not been able to catch the attention of those supposed to fix it.

Barely 24 hours after the video, the pothole has now received the needed attention and has been fixed.

Watch the video below:

