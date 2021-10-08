[VIDEO] Young driver shares how three women choked him with wire, knife cuts to snatch his car

In this episode of RIDE And CHAT, a program that sees drivers across the country share their daily experiences on the job, both from working in the night and day time.

Hosted by Ghanaian online publisher, Amegavi Samuel of Tmghlive, he spoke to a young bolt driver who shared his devastating experience in the hands of three women, who he said were Nigerians.

According to him, he picked them and on their way to the destination, the women choked him with wire, knife and other weapons to snatch his car from him.

He said he struggled with them for several minutes in the car before an approaching vehicle came to his aid.

Watch the entire video below: