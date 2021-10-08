[PHOTOS] Akufo-Addo swears in George Akuffo Dampare as Ghana’s 23rd IGP

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, swore in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

With his confirmation at the seat of government today, IGP George Akuffo Dampare has become Ghana’s 23rd IGP.

He is the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and also become the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Bestowing on him the four-year mandate, President Akufo-Addo noted that in the last two months George Akuffo Dampare has served as IGP in an acting capacity, he has demonstrated that he will be an effective leader of the Police Service, and will help foster its efficiency.

“I congratulate him warmly on his appointment, and, with no hesitation, say that it is a well-deserved one,” the President said.

On his part, IGP George Akuffo Dampare assured President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians that he will work with the Ghana Police Service to make the force better than he inherited.

He stressed that the vision has always been and remains to make the Ghana Police Service a world-class institution that provides protection to Ghanaians.

At the ceremony at the Jubilee House, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was present as well as commissioners and other top Police officers.