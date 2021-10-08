Stop paying lip service and resource the police to work - Agalga jabs Akufo-Addo

Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga has asked President Akufo-Addo to stay paying lip service and resource the Ghana Police Service to work effectively.

According to the former Deputy Minister of the Interior, he has every confidence that with Dr. George Akuffo Dampare made substantive Inspector General of Police, he will deliver.

However, he stresses that it will all be dependent on whether or not the Akufo-Addo government will do its part by providing the Police Service with the needed resources to work.

“We need to stop paying lip service and resource the police service to do their work. We have been told the police service will have an air wing. The president said this as far as 2018. Today we are in 2021 and he repeated a similar statement at the graduation ceremony of the cadet. When will the air wing of the police become operational?

“When I talk about the need to resource the police service I mean business and the president should not pay lip service,” James Agalga told Citi News on Friday night while adding “He [President Akufo-Addo] should honor his obligation to the police service. And if he does I’m sure Akuffo Dampare will be able to deploy more police in our street. He should be given the push and I’m sure we will be able to deter a lot of crime in our country.”

Mr. James Agalga was speaking on the back of the swearing-in of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP by President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today.

The President at the ceremony assured IGP George Dampare of a healthy collaboration that will give the Ghana Police Service all the support it will need to keep Ghanaians safe.