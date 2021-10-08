Sworn-in IGP George Dampare reiterates vision to have a world-class Police service

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has stressed that the vision is to make the Ghana Police Service (GPS) a world-class institution.

President Akufo-Addo appointed the former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service to act as IGP in July after directing former IGP Games Oppong Boanuh to proceed on terminal leave before his retirement.

Impressed with the work Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has put up since August 1, 2021, President Akufo-Addo has today sworn him in for a substantive role.

Speaking after his swearing-in, the new IGP has assured that he will together with his colleagues at the Ghana Police Service work to make the force a world-class institution.

“And our vision has been to be a world-class police institution and Mr. president we are poised, we are focused on attaining that. We know it is not going to be easy, and our colleagues and I have made the decision that even if we are unable to take it to that destination, we at this time will position the organization towards that destination such that there will be no turning back,” IGP George Akuffo Dampare shared.

According to him, his ambition is to contribute his quota in the reforms of the police service and leave behind a service he will be proud of when he is no longer in active service.

With his confirmation at the seat of government today, IGP George Akuffo Dampare has become Ghana’s 23rd IGP.

He is not only the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic but the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.