08.10.2021 Social News

Lands Ministry introduces drama song and video to fight galamsey

Samuel Abu Jinapor
2 HOURS AGO
Samuel Abu Jinapor

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has intensified its fight against illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey through the introduction of a drama video and campaign song against the menace.

Ghana has reeled under the adverse effects of illegal mining over the years with vast arable lands destroyed and water bodies totally contaminated.

The activities of these illegal miners has caused the government huge losses and deprived the nation of the true worth of its mineral resources, particularly gold.

President Akufo-Addo in 2017 put his presidency on the line to root out the phenomenon.

It is in light of this renewed fight that the ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is further sensitizing the public on the consequences culprits will face when apprehended through the video and song.

In the new drama video, an illegal miner is sentenced to 25 years imprisonment after he was caught engaging in galamsey, which caused the pollution of water bodies, making them unwholesome for consumption.

The culprit in the video rejected the water he was given, saying it was not safe to drink due to its polluted state.

The video warns of the dire consequences of illegal mining, including depletion of the forest reserve and loss of lives.

The Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor is confident even though significant strides have been made in arresting the situation through ‘Operation Galamstop’ and other initiatives, this campaign will further drum home the need for the citizenry to be aware of the consequences of engaging in illegal mining and desisting from same.

TOP STORIES

