Marriage is not a right, it's a privilege to make a difference — Duncan-Williams

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministries (ACIM), Nicholas Duncan-Williams said the mindset that marriage is a right is completely wrong.

He said marriage is a privilege people must cherish to make a difference in the life of their partners.

The Archbishop stated, "Whenever any man or woman assume or form an opinion or perception that, marriage is his or her right, you forfeit your right to be married. It is not a right, it is a privilege given to you to make a difference."

He averred that marriage is a privilege given to mankind to fulfil God's original plan and intent for the lives of humans.

According to him, it is an error in thinking to compare your marriage to that of others since the ways by which couples get married are not the same.

But, what works according to him, is for the couple to find out what is God's plan for their marriage and work towards it.

The Archbishop further explained the types of marriages. "Firstly, one is the marriage of two unbelievers. Thus a man and woman who are both unbelievers and are married. Their challenge is different.

"Secondly, the Archbishop spoke about a marriage which he described as the man being born again and the woman was not. That brings its own challenges."

Thirdly, according to him, is the marriage where the woman is born again but the man is not. He added, that also has its own challenges too.

The fourth point, he stated is the type of marriage that happens when both the man and woman are born again Christians.

He noted that if one doesn't understand all these nuances, principles, games or rules of engagement, they will end up comparing their marriage to someone's else.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams was delivering his message to a married couple in one of the branches of Lighthouse Chapel monitored on Facebook.

In concluding, he admonished his congregants to figure out what God has planned for their lives and pray for direction.