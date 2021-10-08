Politicians, rich persons must declare their assets - NPP Germany women's organiser

Listen to article

The Women's Organiser for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) branch in Germany Mrs Edith Opoku-Mensah popularly known as Ama Serwaa has says politicians and rich persons in Ghana must declare their assets.

It would be recalled that the current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng in a recent interview revealed that since the office is a security prone area, close confidants are all vetted when an applicant qualifies for a position.

The legal luminary noted that the applicant risks losing his/her job if he/she fails to disclose his relationship status; his/her spouse or fiancée.

Reacting to statement in an interview on Fresh Radio - a Germany-based Ghanaian Radio station, Nana Ama Serwaa reiterated emphatically that every politician and rich person in the country must also declare his or her assets.

According to the NPP Stalwart, "So far he has done very well... he started working in October, I believe that he will do the job because that is how it is done in every part of the world.

"There is too much lawlessness in the country currently ...People are being robbed and killed... Young persons flaunting their expensive cars in town without knowing where they amass their wealth from.

"The whole thing is we are living in an animal farm and the only way to curb the animal farm way of living is by letting politicians and rich persons also declare their assets ...Even here in Germany the government knows the amount of money I have in my account," Nana Ama told the host P Fresh.

The outspoken Women's Organiser after lauding Kissi Agyebeng called on Ghanaians to help him with prayers to excel.