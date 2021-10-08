Overlord of Gomoa Pomadze commends Afenyo-Markin for beautifying Winneba Roundabout ahead of ECOWAS summit

The overlord of Gomoa Pomadze Ohene Nana Apata Kofi IV, has commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin for his efforts at beautifying the Winneba Roundabout ahead of the Extra-Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament to be held in Effutu this October.

He also noted that the hard working MP for Effutu has shown a lot of good fate by consulting and collaborating with them on all developmental projects.

According to him, the Winneba roundabout beautification project for instance was done after both himself and the MP had reached a consensus on the project scope and purpose.

The chief further noted that there was same agreement on the construction of the New Winneba Police station to tackle crime

Ohene Apata Kofi added that the people of Gomoa and Effutu have lived in peace and harmony for so many years.

According to him, there is no conflict among each other, but rather the people of Gomoa and Efutu continue to collaborate for common developmental goals for the people through the good leadership Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markinshown over the past years.