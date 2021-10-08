Anti-gay bill: Don’t kowtow to pressure from any group, homosexuality is a deadly virus — Fixing The Country Movement to Parliament

The Fixing The Country Movement has urged Parliament to ensure the anti-gay bill presented to the house see the light of day despite mounting pressure for the bill to be thrown out.

The Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Bill, 2021, currently in parliament is seeking to criminalise the activities of gayism, lesbianism, and all other acts of homosexuality.

Earlier this week, a group of Ghanaians made up of educationists and lawyers presented a memorandum to Parliament making a case why the anti-gay bill should be opposed.

The group led by Lawyer Akoto Ampaw argues that the bill in Parliament will not only infringe on the rights of homosexuals but against Ghana’s democracy.

Amid the conversation that has come up afterwards, Fixing The Country Movement has released a statement to offer support to the anti-gay bill.

According to the group, homosexuality is a deadly virus and un-African. As a result, it says Parliament must stand firm and see to it that the law against LGBTQI is passed.

“We are absolutely aligning with the fact that homosexuality is a “deadly virus” which should be “radically expunged from the human race. We abhor homosexuality. It is un-African. Indeed, there is a scientific basis why over 90% on average across Africa abhors this phenomenon.

“We are enthused about the fact that the bill before parliament is seeking to have a well-established law to confront LGBTQ+ practices head-on in Ghana. We call on Parliament not to kowtow to any group of persons to soften its position on the LGBTQI bill,” part of the statement from the Fixing The Country Movement signed by lead convener Ernest Owusu Bempah has said.

Read the full statement from the Fixing The Country Movement below:

Media Statement

October 8, 2021

The LGBTQI bill and matters arising

The Fixing The Country Movement is alarmed at the twist and turns of the debate surrounding the Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Bill, 2021, otherwise known as the LGBTQI bill currently before parliament of Ghana.

We have become aware of the attempt by some members of the academia and the legal fraternity boldly campaigning against the LGBTQI bill.

There are growing concerns among right thinking Ghanaians that this last minute attempt is geared towards the disruption of the entire parlimentary process, paving way for the withdrawal of the bill. And this is generating collective resentment in almost every facets of our body politics.

The Fixing The Country Movement wishes to remind parliament and all stakeholders that, Ghana is a country of faith and values, and Parliament ought to safeguard our cherished values as a country.

We are absolutely aligning with the fact that homosexuality is a “deadly virus” which should be “radically expunged from the human race.

We abhor homosexuality. It is un-African. Indeed, there is a scientific basis why over 90% on average across Africa abhors this phenomenon.

As a matter of fact, the latest Afrobarometer survey by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) confirms that the majority of Ghanaians do not want to tolerate same-sex relationships or people with different sexual orientations.

The survey shows a whopping 93% of the Ghanaian population saying no to LGBTQI+ community. Parliament needs to pay serious attention to the numbers.

As civil society advocacy group, we have the democratic right to raise our voice against the LGBTQI+ community and express our counter-stance on the bill before parliament.

We are enthused about the fact that the bill before parliament is seeking to have a well-established law to confronts LGBTQ+ practices head-on in Ghana.

We call on Parliament not to kowtow to any group of persons to soften its position on the LGBTQI bill.

Ghana must not remove restrictions on LGBTQI+ and same-sex marriages. We must tighten our laws and deal ruthlessly with members of LGBTQI+ community lest they run down the values and cultural systems in this country.

Long live the Ghana.

Signed:

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah(Convener, Fixing The Country Movement)