08.10.2021 Headlines

A/R: Simon Osei-Mensah swears in Sam Pyne, 38 other confirmed MMDCEs to begin work

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has sworn in 39 confirmed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region today.

Since late last month, the assembly members in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in the Region have been voting to confirm or reject the MMDCE nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Unlike other regions, the process has been smooth with as many as 39 out of the 43 nominated MMDCEs approved by the satisfied assembly members.

The popular among them is Sam Pyne who was nominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi.

Despite agitations and threats from assembly members, they listened to the plea of the President and voted for him overwhelmingly.

Today at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Simon Osei Mensah has sworn in Sam Pyne and the other 38 confirmed MMDCEs to officially begin work.

The other four nominees yet to be approved are from Sekyere Kumawu, Juaben, Adansi Akrofom, and Ahafoano North.

To the confirmed MMDCEs, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah has charged them to do away with corruption by exhibiting transparency in all their dealings.

In addition, they have been tasked to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to bring development to their areas and to the Ashanti Region in general.

