Sekyere Kumawu Distirct Assembly holds election for rejected President’s nominee again after few days?

Listen to article

Reports reaching ModernGhana News indicates the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is preparing a fresh exercise at the Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly to confirm or reject the President’s nominee for the area.

The reports indicated that the Regional Manager of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyire who represented the Regional Minister at the voting on Thursday announced moments after the exercise that the results had been nullified.

His reason is that some persons who had no mandate to vote actually took part in the exercise due to the use of an old register.

According to the Regional NADMO boss, some four government appointees who voted had their appointments revoked by the Regional Minister and replaced by new persons.

He added that the new appointees’ names were not found in the album for which reason they were refused the right to vote, hence the NADMO boss’ nullification of the exercise.

Mr. Senkyire who apologised for the 'error' blamed the District Coordinating Director for notifying him late. He promised to revert to the Regional Minister to inform the Electoral Commission of the mishap and the need for a fresh election.

There is joy and jubilation in the camp of the President’s nominee, Samuel Addai Agyekum who is sure of securing his confirmation after he was rejected.

It is believed that the four government appointees who were removed were influenced by some persons in the area to vote against the President’s nominee.

Mr. Addai Agyekum needs 24 YES votes to attain the two-thirds majority votes to secure his confirmation but got 23 votes after the voting on Thursday.

This, his supporters and well-wishers are confident just one additional vote will not be too difficult for him to secure his victory in the next exercise.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah’s choice for the position was refused due to factionalism in their party.

“In all the districts, the MP’s choices were considered, but wasn’t our MP’s choice considered in this district, is it because the small boy coming is in support of Bawumia?”, one aggrieved NPP supporter was heard whispering to someone's ears after the voting ended on Thursday.