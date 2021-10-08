Ambulance Service rubbishes video on 'abandoned' vehicles

The Management of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has dismissed reports that most of the ambulances recently procured by government have broken down and abandoned.

Videos of this made rounds on social media with many questioning the maintenance culture of the Ghanaian.

However, in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations at NAS, Simmons Yussif Kewura, the video is a misrepresentation.

“The NAS would like to put on record that the said location is the designated Ashanti Regional workshop of the Service located in Kumasi where the Service undertakes the routine maintenance, servicing and repairs of all the Ambulances in the middle and northern sectors.

“The said ambulances are there for routine maintenance, servicing and repairs respectively.”

—3news