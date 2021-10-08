ModernGhana logo
08.10.2021 General News

Accra: Traffic flow around Darkuman to be interrupted over GRIDCo maintenance works

Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has said traffic flow within Darkuman and its environs in Accra will be interrupted for one month beginning Monday, October 11, 2021.

This is to enable GRIDCo to undertake maintenance works at Osakuman street, around the Darkuman circle station area.

The Ministry announced this in a press statement issued on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads and on behalf of GRIDCo wishes to inform the public and road users that there will be some interruption to the flow of traffic within Darkuman and its environs for a period of one (1) month, effective Monday 11th October to Friday 12th November 2021, from 8.00am to 5.00pm each day.”

It thus advised motorists “to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at various sections of these roads during the period.”

The Ministry also apologized for any inconvenience caused to motorists.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences caused.”

citinews

