08.10.2021

We must do everything to regain Akwatia seat in 2024 – Akufo-Addo to NPP

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rallied the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do everything possible in 2024 to regain the Akwatia Parliamentary seat.

The Akwatia Constituency Parliamentary seat is one of the many seats the ruling NPP government lost in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Akwatia as part of his tour of the Eastern Region on Thursday, October 7, 2021, President Akufo-Addo stressed the need to regain the seat in the next general elections.

According to the President, he is unable to understand what led to the defeat, and to date is very pained the NPP lost the Akwatia seat.

“The NPP lost a lot of parliamentary seats we should have won in the 2020 elections. One of such seats which hurt me the most was the Akwatia seat.

“I honestly don’t know what happened but I was sad that Akwatia went to the NDC, but I can assure you that in 2024, we will do everything within our means to regain that seat,” President Nana Addo said at the Durbar.

The NPP in the 2020 election presented Ernest Kumi as its Parliamentary candidate on the back of agitations from the incumbent, Mercy Adu Gyamfi who lost the primaries.

Amid the separations in the party at Akwatia, the NPP ended up losing its seat in the constituency to the NDC candidate.

