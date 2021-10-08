Dampare to be sworn in as substantive IGP today

Listen to article

Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will today be sworn in as the substantive IGP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo appointed the former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service to act as IGP in July after directing former IGP Games Oppong Boanuh to embark on terminal leave before his retirement.

Subsequently, on August 1, George Akuffo Dampare officially commenced work as IGP of the Ghana Police services.

Two months on, his work has impressed President Akufo-Addo who is now set to swear him in as the substantive IGP.

Once he is sworn in, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will become Ghana’s 23rd IGP.

He will not only be the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic but will become the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

Today’s swearing-in will come on the back of immense confidence reposed in Dr. Dampare by President Akufo-Addo.

“I cannot end without reiterating the support of government and I for the recent actions taken by the Acting IGP George Akuffo Dampare which are eliciting strong backing from the population. He has so far vindicated my decision to repose trust in him to hold this high office.

“I am confident, once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon; he will become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police,” the President said while speaking at the 50th Cadet Officers Graduation Ceremony held at the National Police Training School in Accra.

Since taking up the role, many Ghanaians have been impressed with his work at the Ghana Police Service.

Although there has been worry over crime, many remain confident that under his leadership and the changes he has brought on board, security in the country will be improved.