ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.10.2021 Social News

Ejura MP donates relief items to rainstorm victims

By Hadi Amadu
Ejura MP donates relief items to rainstorm victims
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for Ejura/Sekyedumasi constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Bawa Braimah on Sunday, October 3 donated some relief items to victims of last Friday's heavy downpour at Sabonline.

The MP donated 15 packets of roofing sheets, cash and other relief items.

In a brief ceremony to present the items, honourable Adwumawura as he is affectionately called said he received a distress call from the Assemblymember of the area on Saturday morning informing him about the situation.

According to him, he quickly moved to the community to see for himself the level of destruction.

"13 houses are affected by the rainstorm, they belong to both NPP and NDC members but I won't be biased because I am an MP for all the people of Ejura. Even though my common fund has not been paid I still have to support you," he said.

Mr. Seidu Wala and NPP branch chairman of the area in receiving the items on behalf of the victims thanked the MP for his kind gesture.

In attendance were the NDC constituency chairman, communications director of the party and other constituency executives.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ketu South Assembly PM sacked ahead of MCE confirmation
08.10.2021 | Social News
Tamale Mayor begins work with Qur'anic recitation
08.10.2021 | Social News
I'll build a new Accra – new Mayor
08.10.2021 | Social News
How can persons in their right sense have sex through waste disposal channel? — Methodist Pastor jabs LGBTQI promoters
07.10.2021 | Social News
Menzgold announce final payment roadmap to settle aggrieved customers
07.10.2021 | Social News
LGBBTTQIAAPs+ 'a lifestyle choice' not a human right – says Muslim group in a memo to Parliament
07.10.2021 | Social News
You treat professors as rats yet you want to buy Akufo-Addo new jet – Gyampo to government
07.10.2021 | Social News
Civil servant questions delay in appointing Chief Procurement Manager, others for Health Ministry
07.10.2021 | Social News
Police impound over 100 motorbikes in Cape Coast over crime fight
07.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line