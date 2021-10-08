Ejura MP donates relief items to rainstorm victims

The Member of Parliament for Ejura/Sekyedumasi constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Bawa Braimah on Sunday, October 3 donated some relief items to victims of last Friday's heavy downpour at Sabonline.

The MP donated 15 packets of roofing sheets, cash and other relief items.

In a brief ceremony to present the items, honourable Adwumawura as he is affectionately called said he received a distress call from the Assemblymember of the area on Saturday morning informing him about the situation.

According to him, he quickly moved to the community to see for himself the level of destruction.

"13 houses are affected by the rainstorm, they belong to both NPP and NDC members but I won't be biased because I am an MP for all the people of Ejura. Even though my common fund has not been paid I still have to support you," he said.

Mr. Seidu Wala and NPP branch chairman of the area in receiving the items on behalf of the victims thanked the MP for his kind gesture.

In attendance were the NDC constituency chairman, communications director of the party and other constituency executives.