A/R: Akufo-Addo’s Sekyere Kumawu DCE nominee rejected the second time

The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Sekyere Kumawu district in the Ashanti Region, Samuel Addai Agyekum has been rejected for the second time by assemblymembers.

The nominee was first rejected on Tuesday, October 6, 2021, when the assembly members voted for the first time to either approve or reject him.

At the end of the exercise, he secured just 14 votes out of the 32 total votes cast and as a result had to go for the second round.

Determined to turn things around today, Samuel Addai Agyekum hoped to secure the needed two-thirds of the vote when assembly members voted for the second round.

Unfortunately, it was a similar story as this time around he secured 23 Yes votes and 13 No votes out of the 36 assembly members.

The improvement from the first round is unable to see him being approved hence he will not be part of the MMDCEs that will be sworn into office by the Ashanti regional minister at the Ashanti regional coordinating council on Friday, October 8, 2021.