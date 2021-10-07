ModernGhana logo
How can persons in their right sense have sex through waste disposal channel? — Methodist Pastor jabs LGBTQI promoters

The Very Reverend Kwadwo Obeng Maxwell, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church Ghana, Aldersgate Society in Ashaiman, has urged Ghanaians to resist LGBTQ at all cost.

He said: “It is about morality and not rights. We talk about human rights where human beings act like humans. They should have said rights and not human rights; we know through creation that God created the human anus for disposal purposes so how can a person in his right sense have sexual intercourse through the waste disposal channel?

Morally, we came to learn that when somebody does something that is not good, the white man would say it is inhuman, which means human beings have standards, so LGBTQ is inhuman,” Rev. Obeng Maxwell asserted.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tema, Rev. Obeng Maxwell said the issue was about morality and not rights, adding that in the traditional settings some things were unacceptable.

The Very Rev. John G. Bortey said LGBTQI is an abomination to God.

“The Lord abhors it; it is barbaric and against our cultural beliefs.

“As a nation, we should not forget what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah. Let us do away with it before God turns his anger on us,” he emphasised.

GNA

