Ahafo Ano North Assembly rejects President’s nominee

The Ahafo Ano North District Assembly has rejected the President’s nominee for the Chief Executive Officer position.

Mrs. Martina Appiah Nyantakyi garnered 33 YES out of 53 votes with three votes rejected.

Hon Appiah Nyantakyi is the current acting DCE for the area but has been accused by the Assembly of being divisive for which reason they can no longer work with her.

A close source to the rejected nominee said they would be approaching some Chiefs and opinion leaders in the area to convince the Assembly members to confirm her in 10 days’ time.