Five confirmed MDCE's in Savannah Region sworn-in

Five confirmed Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) out of the seven Districts in the Savannah Region have officially been sworn into office.

The newly sworn in DCE's are Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari of West Gonja, Adam Eliasu of North Gonja, Iddrisu Salia Kamara of Central Gonja, Hajia Losina Barkisu Watara of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Musah Mohammed Tindawu of North East Gonja District.

The swearing in ceremony took place in Damongo at the conference hall of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council today, Thursday, October 7th, 2021.

It was presided over by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril.

Speaking before the swearing-in ceremony, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muazu Jibril, implored on the new Municipal and District Chief Executives to endeavour to tackle poverty which he believed is a major canker in all the Districts in the Savannah Region.

He also urged them to collaborate with their respective Coordinating Directors to ensure the efficient running of their offices.

He advised them not to turn their back on those who helped them to their present positions saying they would need them when they lose their positions.

He disclosed his sadness over the inability to have the President's nominees for Bole-Bamboi and East Gonja confirmed.

The newly sworn in MDCE's took an oath of office, allegiance and secrecy conducted by the Registrar of the Bole District Magistrate Court, His Worship, Edward Essel.

DCE for North Gonja, Hon. Adam Eliasu who spoke on behalf of his colleagues assured the minister of their readiness to work in accomplishing the vision of the President of transforming the lives of the people.