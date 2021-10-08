NALAG condemns assault on Assembly Members at MMDCEs elections, calls for calm

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has condemned the assaults, threats and intimidation on some of their members in various parts of the country.

It says their members in the exercise of their rights in the confirmation or otherwise of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives must not be assaulted, threatened or intimidated for that as reported in some areas.

Quoting the Local Government Act 2016, Act 936 Section 20 (1), the Association said “this mandate is the sole decision of the Assembly Members and must not be influenced in any form or shape whether by threat, intimidation, assault or any such means that will interfere with the exercise of such right.

“Such acts are barbaric and must not be found among men of Honorable state as within our MMDAs,” it said in a statement signed by its secretary Hon. Kokro Amankwah.

Some Members of some Municipal and District Assemblies are reportedly assaulted by some supporters of the nominees and the New Patriotic Party.

Usually, the Assembly Members who are assaulted are those who have been accused of accepting some monetary ‘gifts’ from the nominees but failed their part of the bargain.

Some others are also threatened or humiliated by party foot soldiers even in the absence of any monetary exchanges in the bid to get them confirm the president’s nominee.

NALAG urged all its members to remain calm and committed to the national development agenda for the good of the country whiles being cautious of their personal safety at all times.

Read the full statement below:

STOP ASSAULTING PRESIDING AND ASSEMBLY MEMBERS WHO HAVE EXERCISED THEIR RIGHTS DURING THE CONFIRMATION OF METROPOLITAN, MUNICIPAL AND DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVES (MMDCEs) - NALAG

The attention of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has been drawn to various degrees of assault on some honourable members during the confirmation of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of Ga Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region and Achiase District Assembly in the Eastern Region.

Among the assaulted persons include the Presiding Member of Ga Central Municipal Assembly and an Assembly Member of Achiase District.

The Association condemns in no uncertain terms the assault on such Honorable Members and any such intimidation or threats that may be directed at any Assembly Member for exercising their rights to confirming the MMDCE nominees.

The Local Government Act 2016, Act 936 Section 20 (1) stipulate that “There shall be a District Chief Executive for each district appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the District Assembly present and voting at the meeting.” This enjoins Assembly Members to confirm the persons nominated by the President of the Republic of Ghana into the office of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive. This mandate is the sole decision of the Assembly Members and must not be influenced in any form or shape whether by threat, intimidation, assault or any such means that will interfere with the exercise of such right.

The Association has appealed to all Members in previous communications to as a matter of necessity confirm the MMDCE nominees to offset any such delays in implementing major decisions that may have arisen during the period which our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had Acting MMDCEs. However, we bemoan all forms of threats, harassments, humiliations and undue frustrations on our members and other public officers which frowns on their fundamental human rights.

Such acts are barbaric and must not be found among men of Honorable state as within our MMDAs.

We call on all authorities responsible for security and peace, particularly the police force in the country to rise to protect honourable members, and to arrest any such person who will be found culpable of threatening or assaulting public officers such as our Assembly Members. If we allow such to become the norm, it will foster division and cause a threat to our National Security.

A CALL FOR CALM

We urge all our members to remain calm and remain committed to the national development agenda for the good of the country whiles being cautious of their personal safety at all times.

We also call on our members to ensure that the whole process is not marred with any violence or unconstitutional activities which will affect the successes we have chalked under our democracy.

We still encourage our members to put all differences aside and let peace prevail before, during and after the confirmation of our MMDCEs.

SIGNED:

HON. KOKRO AMANKWAH (GENERAL SECRETARY)