07.10.2021 Social News

New Accra Mayor Elizabeth Sackey pledges to work with all stakeholders to develop AMA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Tawiah SackeyMayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey
The new Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey has pledged to work with all stakeholders to develop the Area.

She made the pledge on Thursday, October 7, 2021, when she was confirmed after voting.

According to her, she is ready to work with the traditional authorities, the regional minister, past mayors, and all other stakeholders to tackle the challenges of the Metropolitan Assembly

“I’m grateful to God for keeping us alive to witness this historic day. This city is endowed with numerous human and material resources that could be harnessed for the benefit of our people.
“There is a lot of work to be done and therefore this is a clarion call for all to come on board so that we can achieve our goal,” the new Accra Mayor Elizabeth Sackey said after she was confirmed.
She further stressed, “To my assembly members and the staff of the assembly that I will be working with, I will need your unflinching support.”

At the election today, Elizabeth Sacked overwhelmingly received 100% endorsement from the assembly members that took part in the voting.

All 30 assembly members voted YES to her nomination.

