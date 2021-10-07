Elizabeth Sackey becomes first female Mayor of Accra after receiving overwhelming 100% endorsement

Former Deputy Greater Accra Minister, Elizabeth Sackey has become the first female Mayor of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) after receiving overwhelming 100% endorsement from assembly members today.

Weeks after her nomination by President Akufo-Addo, assembly members of the AMA today convened to vote on her approval or rejection.

To her delight, Mrs. Elizabeth Sackey has been confirmed with a 100% endorsement by assemblymembers

All 30 assembly members voted YES to confirm her nomination.

Speaking after her approval, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey could not hide her job as she called for support from all stakeholders to drive the development of AMA.

“I’m grateful to God for keeping us alive to witness this historic day. This city is endowed with numerous human and material resources that could be harnessed for the benefit of our people.

“There is a lot of work to be done and therefore this is a clarion call for all to come on board so that we can achieve our goal,” the new Accra Mayor said after she was confirmed.

The election was graced by members of the Greater Accra Traditional Authority as well as the Regional Minister and past Mayors.

On his part, former Accra Mayor, Nii Lante Vanderpuye expressed his readiness to work with the new Mayor to move Accra forward.