Adu Safowaa reportedly arrested for blackmailing Nana Aba’s alleged boyfriend

Adu Safowaa has been reportedly arrested over her recent attack on a man alleged to be Nana Aba Anamoah’s boyfriend.

Over the past few days, the social media commentator descended on Nana Aba Anamoah over claims that she is dating her man.

She threatened to release nude photos of the ace broadcaster if she nears her man again.

Adu Safowaa kicked off the social media uproar with allegations that Nana Aba’s Range Rover gift is from her man, giving an ultimatum to return it by Friday or else she will deal with her mercilessly.

The man in the middle of the drama has been identified as one Nana Doe, a businessman who is said to be into mining and operates a car garage among other businesses.

Things turned out dramatic between Nana Doe and Adu Safowaa after it emerged that Nana Doe doesn’t have any relationship with her. However, she now insists that Nana Doe proposed to her but she turned him down.

In a heated drama, she stormed the home of Nana Doe, claiming that he invited her over and tried to persuade her to apologize and keep calm on social media.

However, it turned sour as she claims that Nana Doe has caused the arrest of her bolt driver.

In posts she deleted on her Instagram page, she rained insults on Nana Doe claiming that he is into fraud and illegal mining.

In an update about this drama, it is now reported that Adu Safowaa has been arrested. Ghanaian TV Presenter, Mona Gucci, broke the news after she took to social media to say that “Adu Safowaa arrested for blacking business mogul Nana Doe for GH100,000?”

According to Mona Gucci, she is on her to the police station and later shared a video of Safowaa behind bars in the post below.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah has been silent on this matter as she goes about her daily activities.

If the report is anything to go by, this wouldn’t be the first time Adu Safowaa has been arrested over social media beef.

A few months ago, she was also arrested by another businessman she claimed was dating Afia Schwarzenegger.

She was locked up after claiming both the man and Afia were HIV/AIDS patients. The incident saw Afia Schwarzenegger storming the police station to film her in the cell.

