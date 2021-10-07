Opposers of anti-LGBTQI+ Bill are not normal human beings, they will die a shameful death — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Reverend Christian Andrew popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has rained curses on a group of professors and lawyers led by lawyer Akoto Ampaw over a memorandum they filed to Parliament seeking the rejection of the proposed anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The Bill which was initiated by some six Members of Parliament led by Hon. Sam George MP for Ningo Prampram, seeks to criminalise lesbianism and gayism in Ghana.

But lawyer Akoto Ampaw's group of 18 members argue that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill which is currently before Parliament when passed into law would erode fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 constitution and further send Ghana to the dark ages of lawlessness.

Expressing his views on the issue in an interview on 'HardBall' - a political talk show hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom rained curses on the opponents of the Bill.

"If it's true that these people, including lawyers, have truly filed the memorandum against the anti-LGBTQ+Bill then tell them that I, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, say they are mad...they are not normal human beings...God should punish them severely...I curse them...God should kill them from this planet Earth....They would die a shameful death, " he told Kwabena Owusu.

The overly fumed man of God who is also the founder and leader of the third leading political party in Ghana, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) indicated that Ghana have allowed the western world to impose their lifestyles on the youth causing so much waywardness and deviation of what makes us truly Africans.

"The whites have deceived us for far too long...they made us accept that a man should marry only one woman and now most women are there without husbands. Our fathers married eight wives, six wives but they built huge houses, huge factories. But now these whites have imposed condoms on us and now people are flinging their sperm away by wearing these condoms which has brought curses on us".

He added that the opposers are not right-thinking persons.

According to him, if they were, they would have realised that a man and a woman had sex before they were born.

