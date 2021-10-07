ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.10.2021 General News

President's nominee for Akatsi North Assembly massively rejected

President's nominee for Akatsi North Assembly massively rejected
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Assembly members of the Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta region have strongly rejected President Akufo-Addo's District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area, Prosper Kofi Patu.

The assembly members, failed to give the adequate number of votes to get the nominee approved.

Of the 18 assembly members who were present and voting, only seven voted in favour of the nominee, while the remaining 11 rejected his nomination representing 39 percent.

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for the area before the exercise, has called on assembly members to choose a leader of vision whose, "interest will be targeted towards the growth of the area."

"Our assembly's Common Fund and others must be released on time," he added.

In attendance were Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Chiefs, and party supporters.

The development according to some dignitaries present, described the failure to accept the nominee as unfortunate saying "they never expected it.

Mr Patu, a professional teacher, was expected to get at least two-thirds of the total votes cast to be confirmed.

The current situation calls for renomination or fresh nomination by President Akufo-Addo under the local government act.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
All MDCE nominees for Oti Region unanimously approved
07.10.2021 | General News
We've reached a consensus with UTAG, impending strike won’t come off – Education Ministry
07.10.2021 | General News
Pumpkins Foundation commemorates World Cerebral Palsy Day
07.10.2021 | General News
CPJ joins call for Canada to impose targeted sanctions on Eritrean officials
07.10.2021 | General News
German based Ghanaian lady emerges as a winner of International Facebook Accelerator Program
07.10.2021 | General News
Tano South Assembly endorses President`s nominee as MCE
06.10.2021 | General News
NaCCA, Rainbow Publications collaborate to train Publishers on CCP Curriculum Implementation
06.10.2021 | General News
Mampong Assembly confirms Thomas Appiah Kubi as MCE
06.10.2021 | General News
Sankara, Takpo and Manwe Traditional Councils inaugurated
07.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line