President's nominee for Akatsi North Assembly massively rejected

Assembly members of the Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta region have strongly rejected President Akufo-Addo's District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area, Prosper Kofi Patu.

The assembly members, failed to give the adequate number of votes to get the nominee approved.

Of the 18 assembly members who were present and voting, only seven voted in favour of the nominee, while the remaining 11 rejected his nomination representing 39 percent.

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for the area before the exercise, has called on assembly members to choose a leader of vision whose, "interest will be targeted towards the growth of the area."

"Our assembly's Common Fund and others must be released on time," he added.

In attendance were Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, Chiefs, and party supporters.

The development according to some dignitaries present, described the failure to accept the nominee as unfortunate saying "they never expected it.

Mr Patu, a professional teacher, was expected to get at least two-thirds of the total votes cast to be confirmed.

The current situation calls for renomination or fresh nomination by President Akufo-Addo under the local government act.

GNA