07.10.2021 Social News

A/R: Adansi rural bank security officer suffocated to death by armed robbers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

A security man at the Adansi rural bank at Atonsu in the Ashanti region has been killed by armed robbers.

According to information gathered, the robbers went on operation at the rural bank last night.

Having seized the security officer, these robbers shut him up by sealing his mouth with a solution tape.

Although not confirmed, it is reported that parts of his nose were also covered by the solution tape making breathing very difficult for him.

Unfortunately, he could not survive the night and ended up suffocating to death. In the early hours of Thursday, a report was filed to the Police in Kumasi who have conveyed the lifeless body of the security officer to the morgue.

An investigation has been opened into the matter to ascertain what really happened and whether the operation of the armed robbers at the Adansi rural bank was successful or not.

The Police are confident of bringing the perpetrators of the crime to book and have assured the general public that they are committed to working to ensure everyone in the country is protected.

