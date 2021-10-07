Two brothers returning from school drown in heavy downpour at Akyem

Listen to article

The heavy downpour at Asante Akyem Dampong in the Ashanti Region has resulted in the death of two brothers who were returning from school.

The two boys drowned in a flood running into the main drainage in the community while they were enjoying the rainfall.

Some residents, who witnessed the event, told Adom Fm that like a flash, both slipped into the water and were struggling to stay afloat.

An eyewitness and one of the persons who helped locate the children, added that some young men dived into the water to rescue the victim, but the pressure was too strong.

After diving all the way to the drainage system, one of the children was spotted washed to the side and the other was still floating ahead.

Though they were retrieved, it was too late to save either of them.

The district police arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the morgue for preserving and autopsies.