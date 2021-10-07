ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.10.2021 Headlines

Judgement day for Accra's first female mayor nominee

Judgement day for Accra's first female mayor nominee
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Voting is scheduled to be held later today, Thursday, October 7, for the confirmation of the first female Chief Executive nominee for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA ).

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi North Constituency Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the mayor of Accra if she gets two-thirds majority after voting at the AMA headquarters.

She was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the long-awaited list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive (MMDCE) nominees was released on Sunday, September 19.

Already, Madam Elizabeth Sackey has given the strongest indication yet that she will continue the agenda to make Ghana’s capital the cleanest city in Africa.

“We are going to make Greater Accra one of the cleanest cities as the president has already said,” the former Deputy Greater Accra Region Minister told host Alfred Ocansey on 3FM‘s Sunrise a day after the list was announced by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe.

“We are going to do a lot of clean-ups in the evenings before the day,” she stressed.

Outgoing Chief Executive Nii Adjei Sowah, whose posters to contest the regional chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are already making rounds , and some government officials including Greater Accra Region Minister Henry Quartey are expected to be in attendance.

Already, the Region has confirmed most of its MMDCE nominees, starting with Ayawaso Central’s Alhaji Mohammed Quaye on Monday, September 27.

—3news

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NSS posts over 81,000 personnel to begin 2021 service on Monday
07.10.2021 | Headlines
Cape Coast MCE nominee rejected the second time
07.10.2021 | Headlines
We've been borrowing to eat, you've 3weeks to pay our 6months allowa —Teacher Trainees to gov't
07.10.2021 | Headlines
No load-shedding exercise – ECG
07.10.2021 | Headlines
We’ll campaign against you if you vote against the passage of anti-LGBTQI Bill – Petencost Church threaten MPs
07.10.2021 | Headlines
1D1F will industrialize Ghana - Akufo-Addo
06.10.2021 | Headlines
C/R: Police place GHS5,000 bounty for anyone with information on Cape Coast robbers
06.10.2021 | Headlines
C/R: Armed robbers on motorbikes attack aged man in Cape Coast; run away with cash
06.10.2021 | Headlines
Not much of Afful-Broni's policies, projects will change; we'll continue them — Newly appointed acting UEW Vice-Chancellor
06.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line