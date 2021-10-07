Judgement day for Accra's first female mayor nominee

Voting is scheduled to be held later today, Thursday, October 7, for the confirmation of the first female Chief Executive nominee for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA ).

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi North Constituency Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey will replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the mayor of Accra if she gets two-thirds majority after voting at the AMA headquarters.

She was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the long-awaited list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive (MMDCE) nominees was released on Sunday, September 19.

Already, Madam Elizabeth Sackey has given the strongest indication yet that she will continue the agenda to make Ghana’s capital the cleanest city in Africa.

“We are going to make Greater Accra one of the cleanest cities as the president has already said,” the former Deputy Greater Accra Region Minister told host Alfred Ocansey on 3FM‘s Sunrise a day after the list was announced by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe.

“We are going to do a lot of clean-ups in the evenings before the day,” she stressed.

Outgoing Chief Executive Nii Adjei Sowah, whose posters to contest the regional chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are already making rounds , and some government officials including Greater Accra Region Minister Henry Quartey are expected to be in attendance.

Already, the Region has confirmed most of its MMDCE nominees, starting with Ayawaso Central’s Alhaji Mohammed Quaye on Monday, September 27.

