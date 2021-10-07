Cape Coast MCE nominee rejected the second time

President's nominee for the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) position of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has been rejected for the second time.

The re-nominated MCE failed to meet the two-thirds majority in the second vote held on Wednesday.

Mr. Arthur polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes out of 65 Assembly members who took part in the confirmation vote.

Despite losing out, the Presiding Member of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Nana Awuku, ordered another round of voting which was rejected by the assembly members.

The Assembly members had earlier voted to reject Ernest Arthur.

Out of the 65 assembly members who took part in the poll, 31 of them voted to reject him.

Per the confirmation rules, a nominee is supposed to garner two-thirds of the total votes of the assembly members.

Mr. Arthur polled 34 votes, which represents 52 percent of the total votes cast in that election.

In a related development, the president's Chief Executive nominee for the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), Mordecai Quashie, has also been rejected by assembly members in the area.

Out of the 18 votes cast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Mr. Quashie secured only 8 YES votes, while 9 assembly members voted NO. There was one rejected ballot.

A group calling itself the concerned youth of Teshie said they preferred a nominee who is an indigene of the area.

They were worried that the nominee will be unable to relate with people in the community.

“We just want an indigene and a person who can speak and understand Ga because we live in a fishing community in which most of our people don't understand English well or any other language apart from Ga.”

“He doesn't know anything about Teshie. We are having a lot of issues in Teshie; like chieftaincy issues and boundary issues,” one aggrieved resident said.

