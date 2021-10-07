ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.10.2021 Social News

Accra floods after over heavy downpour on Wednesday

Accra floods after over heavy downpour on Wednesday
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Parts of Accra have flooded, following a downpour on Wednesday night.

The rains which started few minutes after 5pm lasted for more than two hours.

Areas like Bukom, Adabraka, Kaneshie and Ofankor reported incidents of flooding.

The situation has also led to heavy vehicular traffic especially in the affected areas with many drivers staying in traffic for several hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted the downpour in most parts of southern Ghana.

The Agency had said the rain may begin from late Wednesday afternoon into the night.

It has also been raining for several hours in the Eastern Region.

1062021113606-k5fri7t2h0-meteo-floods

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has advised the general public to stay indoors if they don’t have any business outside especially in the Accra and Tema Metropolitan areas.

In a public notice, it said, “Accra Metropolis has witnessed a downpour this evening which has flooded some areas leading to heavy vehicular traffic on some major roads.

The motoring public is being advised to exercise caution when driving and to avoid driving through flood-prone or flooded areas.

Those who do not have anything important to do outside are advised to stay indoors.

Any emergency should be reported to the Police on 18555 or 191 for the necessary Police intervention.”

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ban sale of single stick cigarette, make tobacco products expensive — VALD to government
06.10.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: Whale washed ashore at Nkontompo
06.10.2021 | Social News
Using vehicles without paying duties illegal - GRA
06.10.2021 | Social News
Ejisu Police investigate deaths at Juaben Oil Mill factory explosion
06.10.2021 | Social News
Completely reject LGBTQI+ in Ghana – Christian clerics urge Akufo-Addo
06.10.2021 | Social News
Church of Pentecost's anti-gay memo to parliament had 15,000 signatories - says Sam George
06.10.2021 | Social News
World Teachers' Day: Call your teacher and express gratitude – Students told
06.10.2021 | Social News
Aggrieved School of Law candidates petition GLC to probe entrance exams failures
06.10.2021 | Social News
Juaben Oil Mills explosion kills two KNUST students doing attachment, one other in Ashanti Region
06.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line