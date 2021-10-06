C/R: Police place GHS5,000 bounty for anyone with information on Cape Coast robbers

Listen to article

The Central Regional Command has announced a GHS5,000 reward for anyone who will volunteer information to help arrest the armed robbers who attacked an aged man at Cape Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbers, four in number trailed the 73-year-old man from a bank to a hardware shop on two motorbikes today where he was going to buy some building materials.

He was then attacked and asked to bring his money but made attempts not to comply.

One of the robbers in an irate mood shot the old man in the leg before his crew robbed the wounded man of his money and bolted subsequently.

With the Police investigating the matter, the Central Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Irene Oppong has disclosed that a reward has been set aside for anyone that will help to bring the criminals to book.

“We also have a booty of GH¢5,000 as a reward for anyone who will give credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators,” the PRO told journalists after the incident.

Irene Oppong added, “Again, the Command wants to assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm, security situation is good and we have strategised to help us to get the perpetrators arrested.

“Everybody can freely go about his or her duty and the assurance is that we will continue to protect as it is the mandate of the Service.”

Currently, the aged man has been admitted at the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape coast where he is receiving treatment.