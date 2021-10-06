ModernGhana logo
C/R: Armed robbers on motorbikes attack aged man in Cape Coast; run away with cash

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Four armed robbers using a motorbike have attacked an aged man at Coronation Junction in Cape coast, the Central Region.

According to information gathered, the robbery victim is over 70 years.

The four robbers, two on a motorbike each followed the man from a bank to a hardware shop before he was attacked.

Witness report that the man entered the hardware shop to buy some building materials when the robbers pounced on him.

The man who is yet to be identified drove from the bank to the shop before he was shot in the leg by one of the robbers.

The armed robbers at the end of the attack, run away with an unspecified amount of money they forcefully took from the man.

After the incident, the Police have been to the scene and have already commenced investigations into the matter.

In an assurance to the general public, the Central Regional Police Command says it is putting in the needed effort to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

Meanwhile, the victim has been rushed to the Ewim Polyclinic in Cape coast where he is currently on admission to receive the needed training.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

