Not much of Afful-Broni's policies, projects will change; we'll continue them — Newly appointed acting UEW Vice-Chancellor

Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang, has engaged the management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), after he was asked to act as Vice-Chancellor of the university until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

Addressing members of the university’s management, Prof. Ofori-Birikorang, said: “All of us here were members of the previous management, headed by the Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni. Therefore, not much by way of continuity of policies and projects will change”.

Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang

“We're going to continue with what we've been doing, what we set off doing, and what we've been part of in a very progressive manner. But more importantly, we need at this point to forge unity, reconciliation, and inclusion to ensure that everybody is satisfied with the system,” he stated.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor reiterated the need to focus on the core business of the university in a much progressive, prudent and intensive manner.

He assured the university community and all stakeholders of the prudent management of the university's resources to the collective benefit of all.

“This team is going to lay another solid foundation for whoever will eventually take over as a substantive Vice-Chancellor. I'm a caretaker Vice-Chancellor because I'm acting. Every other person here is more or less substantive and will be with the next Vice-Chancellor. I'm the only caretaker here, but together we'd want to forge unity and reconciliation to consolidate a fitting foundation for whoever eventually takes over as substantive Vice-Chancellor.”

“We are not going to run a reconciliation that brings some people on board and marginalises others. That's why we're talking about inclusion. So, in the course of the weeks, even if I'm going to act for one week or two weeks, this will be our guiding post and through this, victory shall be ours as UEW,” Prof. Ofori-Birikorang stressed.

On the official expiration of the tenure of the Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni on 30th September 2021, Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UEW was notified, pursuant to Section 14 (2)(b) of the University of Education, Winneba Act, 2004 (Act 672) and Statute (10)(21) of UEW Statutes (2020) to act as Vice-Chancellor of the University.