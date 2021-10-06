Mampong Assembly confirms Thomas Appiah Kubi as MCE

Ashanti Mampong Municipal Assembly has confirmed the President's nominee Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi as the Municipal Chief Executive for his second term of office.

The Electoral Director, Mr Kwabena Karikari who supervised the election enlightened that, the total vote casts was 48, And those who Yes was 32, represents 84.7% for the appointed MCE and 16 voted No.

In an interaction with the media, The newly elected MCE Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi, pageantry appreciation to the president for the re-nomination and the assembly members and government appointees for the endorsement.

Moreover, The endorsed MCE continued to express his appreciations to Ashanti Regional Minister Rep, Npp constituency executives and the Member of Parliament for their immeasurable supports from the initial stage to the success.

He stated that his outfit will ensure unity within the assembly for the developmental purpose of the Municipal.

Hon. Thomas made it known that no matter the outcome of the results, he promised to work together with those who voted him No to ensure a greater sense of development in Mampong Municipal.

He noted that the Municipal has a lot of challenges in the area of roads, sanitation and teaching equipment to make learning effective in the Municipal.

Since I have served in the assembly before as MCE, So I know all the corners with lack of developmental and I promised, It will be solved accordingly. Because NPP government is in power to serve people with enthusiasm.

The colourful ceremony was graced by the Ashanti Regional Minister Representative, Mr. Dennis Kwadwo Kwakwa on his part appreciated the Assembly members for endorsing government nominee. He also admonished the confirmed Municipal Chief Executive for Mampong, Hon Thomas Appiah Kubi to be very conscious of what has happened during the election to rectify his correction and mistakes.

He empathically stated that, Hon. Thomas Appiah Kubi is the only MCE who has been re-appointed in his second term as the MCE in Mampong Municipal which shows obviously that, he is a submissive, hardworking MCE who meets the people needs in the assembly.