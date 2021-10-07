ModernGhana logo
Special Prosecutor must probe the massive milking of TOR — Sam Pee Yarley

Former High Commissioner to India, Lawyer Sam Pee Yarley has called on the Special Prosecutor to investigate the massive rot discovered at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

He said such corrupt officials are often left off the hook under the cover of politics.

The former High Commissioner who could not resist the temptation to share his opinion in an ongoing discussion on the massive looting at TOR on television noted that political colouration of crimes has emboldened the perpetrators to keep looting the state resources.

In an emotional text message sent to host of the TV3’s New Day Johny Hughes on Wednesday, the lawyer cum politician noted that the political colouration of crimes against the state all started by the New Patriotic Party between 2012 and 2016 when they “fraudulently attributed every crime committed by anybody to the then President John Dramani Mahama.”

He added, “Otherwise how could President Mahama have been blamed for SADA, GYEEDA, Bus branding etc. The current TOR must be an easy folder for Hon Kissi Adjebeng.”

His comments come after the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables kept at the technical store house of TOR worth 10.4 million Ghana cedis and the diversion of products belonging to a Bulk Oil Distributor

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has since interdicted 18 members whiles 55 are under investigation for their involvement in the scandal.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

