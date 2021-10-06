ModernGhana logo
Church of Pentecost's anti-gay memo to parliament had 15,000 signatories - says Sam George

The Church of Pentecost has presented a memo to parliament in support of the steps taken to pass the anti-gay bill which is currently before the House.

The memo was presented to the lawmakers on Wednesday October 6.

The clergy men were received by Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George who is spearheading the move to get the bill passed.

“Today we received a delegation from the Clergy in support of our Bill before Parliament. The Church of Pentecost alone presented a memo with 15,000 signatories.

“Their membership makes up over 10% of our National Population. We SHALL prevail,” Sam George said in a tweet after the presentation.

