2 KNUST students, a Tanzanian killed in Juaben Oil Mills explosion

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a Tanzanian were on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 killed in an explosion at a palm oil processing company in the Ashanti Region.

The students were doing their industrial attachment with the company located at Juaben.

The three according to report were killed after a tank containing hot water for production exploded while they were working around 9AM.

Confirming the news to this reporter, DSP Broni Honnu, the Juaben District Police Commander said the bodies have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He stated, “The bodies have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Two students of the KNUST were involved [in the incident]. They were both on an industrial attachment.”

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, the Assembly Member for Abesim-Daaman Electoral Area, Hon Ransford Osei said the three were among eight workers who were working close to the water tank which detonated, splashing the hot water on them.

He added that the deceased students were pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

One of the three, according to the Assemblymember was identified as Paa Kwasi, a 28-year-old electrician whiles the identity of the other two are yet to be known.

He added that one out of the remaining five who got injured is currently receiving medical attention at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the rest are also being examined at the Juaben Government Hospital.