06.10.2021 Crime & Punishment

V/R: Police arrest five more suspects involved in company robbery at Anlo-Afiadenyigba

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested five more suspects involved in the robbery of a company at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

The arrest comes on the back of investigations by the security agency following the initial arrest of five persons after the robbers also attacked and robbed occupants of a vehicle Anlo-Afiadenyigba.

Through further investigations by the police, three other suspects, two of whom are staff of the company that was robbed have been apprehended.

The names of these three suspects are being withheld for the moment because of the nature of the ongoing investigations.

While the Police continue with its investigations, it has assured the people in the Volta Region and the entire country of its commitment to fight crime in the country.

“We want to reassure the public that Police in the Volta Region and beyond will continue to aggressively fight any violent crime and its attendant criminals to ensure a conducive atmosphere for citizens to go about their lives and preoccupations peacefully,” part of a Police statement has said today.

Read the full release from the Ghana Police Service below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

