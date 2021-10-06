ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2021 Regional News

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: DCE nominee gets 91% confirmation

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: DCE nominee gets 91% confirmation
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The DCE nominee for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region, Hajia Losina Barkisu Watara, has garnered 91% vote approval from members of the Assembly.

43 voted YES and 4 voted NO out of 47 elected and government appointees of the Assembly representing 91% of the total valid vote cast.

She expressed gratitude to the President for nominating her as the DCE for the area.

She also thanked her predecessor and the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region for their unflinching support.

She promised not to run an "armchair" office but rather work hard in accordance with the President's vision of transforming the country.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril, who addressed the gathering after the election pledged his support to the confirmed DCE and urged her to avoid listening to naysayers.

Before her nomination, Hajia Barkisu was the NPP Savannah Regional Nasara coordinator.

She is the first female DCE for the area.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
President nominees for Pusiga and Bawku municipal confirmed
06.10.2021 | Regional News
North East: Help me end illegal mining at Nanguma before it escalates — Lands Minister to chiefs
06.10.2021 | Regional News
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor to commission shea nut project at Busunu
05.10.2021 | Regional News
MMDAs poised for 2022-2025 budget preparation after guidelines training
01.10.2021 | Regional News
A/R: Adansi North confirms Eric Kwaku Kusi as DCE
29.09.2021 | Regional News
U/E/R: NEDCO declare war against illegal connections, power theft
29.09.2021 | Regional News
U/E/R: Youth urge to learn digital skills to create jobs and employment opportunities
29.09.2021 | Regional News
Atwima Mponua Assembly confirms Isaac Kofi Marfo as DCE
29.09.2021 | Regional News
Agenda 111: Akatsi South MCE hands over site to contractors to begin work
29.09.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line