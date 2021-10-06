End the chieftaincy dispute to bring peace in Okuapeman — Akufo-Addo to chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday appealed to the chiefs and all who matter in peace-building to help bring lasting solutions to Okuapeman.

"I want peace in Okuapeman to end this chieftaincy dispute and to facilitate my developmental agenda," he said.

He called on Otobuor Djan Kwasi, Aburihene and acting president of the Akuapem Traditional Council to ensure peace prevailed in Okuapeman.

The President cited the peaceful installation of a new Ga Mantse signalling the end of a long-standing dispute in that area as, "an example to be emulated by all including my own Okuapeman".

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the Aburihene as part of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region.

The Akuapem Traditional Area has been hit with a chieftaincy dispute characterising the installation of a new Okuapemhene, following the death of Oseadeyo Addo Dankwa five years ago.

He said plans were advanced to upgrade the famous Aburi Botanical Gardens to improve tourism as well as create jobs for the people.

He said the Aburi-Adambrobe and the Berekusu-Accra Road would all be constructed to open up the area for economic activities.

Earlier, Otobuor Djan Kwasi, Aburihene, appealed to the President for a pineapple processing factory and upgrade of the Aburi Botanical Gardens to create employment opportunities for the youth.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected ongoing work on the upgrading of the Kom Clinic into a district hospital for Aburi.

GNA