Suspected robber grabbed with pump action gun in Builsa North

The Police Command in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has apprehended suspect Agriwen Owen at Azim-zim, a community along the Sandema-Chuchuluga stretch of road with a pump action gun.

According to a statement from the Upper East Regional Public Affairs Directorate, the suspect was arrested on Monday, October 4, 2021 by the night patrol team of the Command.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, the Public Affairs Officer in the signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said suspect Owen, who was on an unregistered Yamaha AG motorbike, had “A pump action gun, Seven AAA live cartridges and one AAA empty cartridges, a jack knife, one handcuff and a talisman.”

The statement said the night patrol team in the area spotted the suspect at about 0230 hours who failed to comply when Police Officers asked him to stop, “He was however, arrested after a hot chase and a search conducted on him revealed the above concealed in a bag he was holding.”

The statement said further search in his room in the presence of suspect Owen's niece revealed an ash colour Police torchlight, one empty cartridge, a police reflector and a piece of Police material with the inscription “Ghana.”

“On that same day, a victim of attempted robbery, (named withheld), came to the Sandema Police Station at about 0250hours and reported that the said suspect attacked him in his house at about 0200hours with a pump action gun in an attempt to rob him.

“Information available to Police indicated that suspect Agriwen Owen, was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces for misconduct and was recruited by NADMO, but was again dismissed for allegation of misconduct,” the statement disclosed.

The Police in the statement assured members of the public of a robust police posture to deal with all criminal activities, especially violent crimes including; robbery, murder and cross border crimes.

“The command therefore entreats all and sundry with relevant information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of offenders, to contact Police on Emergency/Toll-Free numbers; 191, 18555,112 or report to the nearest Police Station, Snap Check Points and Patrol Team for Rapid response.”

GNA