06.10.2021 General News

Shama District Assembly rejects President's nominee

Assembly Members in the Shama District of the Western Region have rejected Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the President's nominee for the position of the District Chief Executive (DCE).

At the end of the polls Mr. Dadzie polled 12 out of the 25 Assembly members who voted, representing 44.4 percent.

Two of the assembly members were absent.

Article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution states “there shall be a District Chief Executive for every district who shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-third majority of members of the Assembly present and voting at the meeting.”

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie did not meet the two thirds majority requirement as stipulated in the Local Government Act (Act 462) to secure the position as the DCE.

Eleven Assembly members representing 40.7 percent voted against his confirmation while there were two rejected ballots.

The Assembly would re-convene within the next 10 days to go through the confirmation process again for Mr Dadzie.

Some Assembly members who spoke to GNA on condition of anonymity said they were committed to continued development in the District.

GNA

