ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2021 General News

Bodi Assembly gives Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah 100 percent endorsement as DCE

Bodi Assembly gives Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah 100 percent endorsement as DCE
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The incumbent Bodi District Chief Executive and President's nominee Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah has retained his position by 100 percent yes votes.

All the 16 Assembly Members present voted in his favour to confirm him, representing a 100 per vote cast.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Amankwah, thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo, for the confidence reposed in him for re-nominating him for the second time and promised to work harder for the vision of the government to come through.

Mr Amankwah, also thanked the Assembly Members for the massive endorsement and pledged to work together with them in unity to develop the area.

Earlier, both the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Obeng and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Sampson Ahi appealed to the Assembly Members to confirm the President's Nominee to make way for the development of the area.

The chief of Sefwi- Bodi, Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio and other NPP supporters graced the occasion at the Sefwi Bodi District Assembly conference Hall.

In related development, the Assembly Members of Juaboso District Assembly failed to endorse the President's nominee, Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei as the District Chief Executive of Juaboso.

Out of the 23 Assembly members present 11 representing 50 percent voted yes while 12 voted No.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Fire officer who died rescuing others was a hero — GNFS
06.10.2021 | General News
President's nominee for Bawku Municipal Hamza Amadu confirmed
06.10.2021 | General News
ICU-Ghana commends government for revamping Neoplan Ghana Limited
06.10.2021 | General News
Shama District Assembly rejects President's nominee
06.10.2021 | General News
President's nominees for Ahafo-Ano South-East and West districts endorsed
06.10.2021 | General News
GJA Presidential hopeful Albert Dwumfour to set-up insurance package for journalists
06.10.2021 | General News
NCA Board inaugurated
06.10.2021 | General News
Help me end illegal mining in Nanguma before it gets worse – Lands Minister begs Mamprugu Overlord
06.10.2021 | General News
Forcefully deal with forest reserve, land encroachers – Lands Minister to sector agencies
06.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line