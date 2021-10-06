Juaben Oil Mills explosion kills two KNUST students doing attachment, one other in Ashanti Region

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and another person, have died from an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills in Ashanti Region.

The students were doing their industrial attachment with the company.

The accident happened on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

Four of the survivors have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical care due to the gravity of their injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The accident was caused by a mechanical failure.

