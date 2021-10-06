NCA Board inaugurated

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has inaugurated the Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) at a ceremony in Accra on Monday.

The Board is made up of Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu as the Chairman, with Mr. Joe Anokye; Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene; Mr. Alexander Bannerman; Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng; Mr. Patrick A. Boateng; Dr. Eugene owusu and Madam Ama A. S. Daaku as members.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister charged the Board to regulate the communications industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable competition to benefit the citizenry.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said, “the digital transformation agenda of government resides on both ICT and Telecommunications, and the ability to manage the communication sector well enough.

“The nation is therefore entrusting you with a very hefty task as members of the governing body of the Authority to regulate the communications industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable competition that translates to optimal service and products for the benefit of the citizenry,” she said.

She also urged them to work together to ensure the NCA is strategically steered in the direction that facilitates the achievement of its goals.

“With your varying expertise, I expect you to put your collective energy, talents, and efforts to the wheel in the pursuit of the organisational goals of the Authority,” she advised.

She reiterated the NCA's pivotal role to ensure continuous connectivity between people and systems, adding, “I expect that Spectrum and other resources are managed judiciously, challenges of service providers and all stakeholders in the industry are improved and become issues of the past, and an enabling environment is created to foster the use of technology and communications systems during this unprecedented era of Covid-19. You should also ensure that the roll-out of the SIM Registration Exercise is well managed”.

On behalf of the Board, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment and gave the assurance that their tenure will see the application of fair, consistent, and forward-looking regulations.

He was confident that through collaboration with all stakeholders, they would succeed and achieve their goals through prudent, proactive, and progressive regulation of the industry.

